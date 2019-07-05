Popular Sheffield young driver training school announces shock closure

Norton Lightwood Under 17s Driver Training Area, which offers driving lessons to 11-17 year-olds, has announced that it will close in September.

Young drivers are able to get their first taste of motoring on a series of specially designed routes on the former Norton Aerodrome site at Lightwood Lane, Norton.

A young driver learning at Norton Lightwood.

But the driving school has announced that lessons for under 17s will cease later this year.

The academy announced the shock news via Facebook earlier today, blaming Sheffield City Council for the closure.

A statement on the Norton Lightwood Facebook page said: “A polite notice to all the young people who have developed their driving with us and all the ones still learning, but unfortunately Sheffield Council don’t see the importance of young people learning a valuable skill and being safe on the roads.

“Therefore we will be closing in September for under 17s driving lessons.

“But Safety 1st Driving Academy driving lessons will still be available for on the road with our fabulous instructors. If you are learning with us you have until September to get a few more lessons in.”

Over the years, hundreds of the city’s young drivers have got behind the wheel at the centre.

The announcement was met with shock by users of the centre.

Lisa Swift said: “Very sad news – such a shame for all your hard work.”

Rachel Bagshaw posted: “So sorry to hear this and disappointed. Having had one son go to Norton I was hoping to send my other son! Good luck to you all.”

Glyn Barker added: ”So sorry to hear that. My lad had a lesson for his 16th birthday and loved it.”

Nicholas Barrett wrote: “So sad. I was hoping to bring my kids there too.”

Martyn Armstrong posted: “That is really sad news! My lad has been driving with you from age 9. I hope the council can see the error of their ways and re-consider.”

Gillian Lavender wrote: “This is such a bad decision. My son had early driving sessions before he learned on the road at 17.

“It isn’t just the practice they get, its the safety knowledge and competence Norton Lightwood under 17's give the kids before and during the sessions, that I think is invaluable.”

Anyone wanting more information about the closure or to book lessons should contact 07572964190.