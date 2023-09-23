Two people rescued from burning house and four taken to hospital after Barnsley fire incident

Four people have been taken to hospital after South Yorkshire firefighters carried out a dramatic rescue from a burning house this morning.

Emergency services were sent to the scene in the early hours, after receiving a 999 call shortly before 3am, with fire engines sent to the scene. Paramedics were also dispatched by Yorkshire Ambulance Service

When they got there, the fire crews found two people had already got out of the house - but another two were still inside. So firefighters put on breathing equipment to go into the building to bring them out.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "On arrival, two people had managed to escape but six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a further two people from the house.

"All four were treated for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital by paramedics. Firefighters left the scene at 4.41am."

Crews from Barnsley, Dearne and Adwick fire stations were sent to the scene, with bosses at the fire service describing them as doing a 'fantastic job' at the scene.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental.