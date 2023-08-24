News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield fire: Video shows dramatic moment car bursts into flames on Darnall Road

Footage shows firefighters arrive after the car burst into flames on Darnall Road, Sheffield, near Sportsman pub

By David Kessen
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:11 BST

Shocked residents on a Sheffield street looked on as a car unexpectedly burst into flames near their homes

The car caught light on Sunday afternoon, shocking both those living nearby and passing motorists, who saw the flames as they passed.

A car burst into flames on Darnall Road, Darnall Sheffield. Submitted picture, taken from a video, shows the vehicle alight.A car burst into flames on Darnall Road, Darnall Sheffield. Submitted picture, taken from a video, shows the vehicle alight.
A video shows the flames leaping from the vehicle, as firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue appeared on the scene.

One eyewitness said the incident happened near the old Sportsman pub, which is on Darnall Road, Darnall, adding that the car was a Volkswagen Sharan.

The fire broke out on Sunday afternoon. The fire service issued a statement, in which they said: "Firefighters from Parkway station were called out to an accidental car fire at 3.20pm on Darnall Road, Sheffield. The crew left the scene at 3.50pm."

It was one of two car fires that firefighters had to deal with in Sheffield that day. The other incident, which happened in the early hours of the morning near Graves Park, had been an arson attack.

Officers said that Lowedges fire station's firefighters attended a deliberate car fire at 1.15am on Little Norton Drive, near Graves Park. leaving the scene at 2.25am.

Other car fires reported this week by the fire service have included a blaze on Rivelin Valley Road at 11.55pm on Monday, another at Fulmere Crescent, near Parson Cross, at 2.15am on Tuesday, and another at 5.15am on Tuesday on Richmond Hall Road.

And a motorbike was reported deliberately set on fire at 9.20pm on Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, on Tuesday night

