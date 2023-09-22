Five crews were sent to tackle the blaze, which broke out at the home this morning

Firefighters were called to a house blaze on Jordanthorpe Green, Sheffield. File photo

Firefighters spent nearly two hours battling a blaze after they were called to a house in Sheffield this morning, Friday, September 22.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue sent five crews to the fire on Jordanthorpe Green, which is believed to have started accidentally. They were called to the blaze at 6.25am and did not leave the scene until 8.14am.