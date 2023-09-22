Sheffield house fire: Firefighters spend nearly two hours battling blaze on Jordanthorpe Green
Five crews were sent to tackle the blaze, which broke out at the home this morning
Firefighters spent nearly two hours battling a blaze after they were called to a house in Sheffield this morning, Friday, September 22.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue sent five crews to the fire on Jordanthorpe Green, which is believed to have started accidentally. They were called to the blaze at 6.25am and did not leave the scene until 8.14am.
The fire service said there were no reports of anyone having been injured or having to be evacuated from the property.