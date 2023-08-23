Six fire crews sent to fight a blaze on Warren Street, Sheffield, as fire service explains what is going on

Emergency services have revealed what is at the centre of a major blaze which broke out in Sheffield this morning.

Firefighters were called out of Warren Street, in Attercliffe, during rush hour, after a facility run by the waste firm Biffa went up in flames.

South Yorkshire Police are at the scene.

A plume of smoke could be seen for miles across the city earlier, and South Yorkshire fire and Rescue Service expects to be on the scene for some time.

They have confirmed a large quantity of waste is alight, and plan to investigate the cause of the blaze.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "We were called at 8.41am this morning to Warren Street, Sheffield, to a waste management company. A large amount of waste is on fire. We currently have six fire crews at the scene.

"Crews are likely to be there for a while. An investigation into the cause of the fire will take place once the fire is completely out."

South Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at 9.23am today (August 23) by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to reports of a fire at a waste management site in Warren Street, Sheffield. Officers are at the scene to assist with traffic management."