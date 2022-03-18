Def Leppard: Sheffield rock band announce first album in seven years
Sheffield rock band Def Leppard have announced their first new album in seven years.
The rockers have also shared their new track ‘Kick’ which will feature on Diamond Star Halos – the follow-up to the band's 2015 self-titled LP.
The album is the veteran rockers’ 12th full-length album, it features 15 tracks and it is set to be released on May 27.
It will be launched just a couple of weeks before the band embarks on co-headlining tour in the US with American rock band Mötley Crüe.
Def Leppard, made up of Joe Elliott, Rick Allen, Vivian Campbell, Phil Collen and Rick Savage, were formed in Sheffield in 1977.
The two bands will also be joined by Poison and Joan Jett for the new run of shows, which kick off in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 16.
Def Leppard, who have two number one albums and three top 10 hits to their name, are one of Sheffield’s most iconic bands.