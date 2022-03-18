The rockers have also shared their new track ‘Kick’ which will feature on Diamond Star Halos – the follow-up to the band's 2015 self-titled LP.

The album is the veteran rockers’ 12th full-length album, it features 15 tracks and it is set to be released on May 27.

Iconic Sheffield rock band, Def Leppard, are releasing a new album (Photo by Mercury Records/Hulton Archive/Courtesy of Getty Images)

It will be launched just a couple of weeks before the band embarks on co-headlining tour in the US with American rock band Mötley Crüe.

Def Leppard, made up of Joe Elliott, Rick Allen, Vivian Campbell, Phil Collen and Rick Savage, were formed in Sheffield in 1977.

The two bands will also be joined by Poison and Joan Jett for the new run of shows, which kick off in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 16.