New coach routes launched from Sheffield to cities including Newcastle, Bristol and Birmingham - with fares starting at 99p

The German bus giant said this move was made after a successful relaunch of a domestic network in April this year and a first expansion in May that has seen growing overall demand.

With the expansion, new routes from Sheffield will include Newcastle, Nottingham, Bristol and Birmingham.

Trips to other popular cities such as Leeds, Leicester, London and York will also be served more often from the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flixbus

Andreas Schorling, managing director of FlixBus UK, said: “We are excited to offer convenient travel to increase the offer for people from Sheffield, Leeds and Bradford. This is a great time for people in the UK to discover their own country and do so sustainably travelling by coach.

"Whereas coach travel is already very popular across the UK, we believe that the market still has the potential to grow.

"Thus far, we have received strong support from the industry to bring in an alternative and a new player that is approaching operators as partners.”

FlixBus also said the safety and well-being of passengers, drivers, employees, and members of the community remains its top priority.

Preventive measures stay in force on all vehicles as FlixBus and its partners have implemented measures such as extra ventilation, thoroughly sanitising the coaches after every trip and more to ensure a safe journey.