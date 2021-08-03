Sheffield Supertram cancellations 'for at least a day' caused by damage to power lines
Supertram services in Sheffield have been cancelled in some areas due to damage that has been done to overhead power lines.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 10:54 am
As a result of the damage, there is no service between Sheffield Station, Halfway or Herdings Park.
Travellers are advied to use buses instead until an update it given about resumed service.
A spokesperson for Supertram said: “This is expected to continue at least all day today. Tickets are valid on local buses in the affected area. Apologies if your journey is affected.”
CRIME: South Yorkshire men appear in court accused of causing death by dangerous driving after pedestrian dies in collision
Read More
Read MoreLate night bang 'like bomb going off' leaves residents of Sheffield estate mysti...