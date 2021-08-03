Sheffield Supertram cancellations 'for at least a day' caused by damage to power lines

As a result of the damage, there is no service between Sheffield Station, Halfway or Herdings Park.

Travellers are advied to use buses instead until an update it given about resumed service.

A spokesperson for Supertram said: “This is expected to continue at least all day today. Tickets are valid on local buses in the affected area. Apologies if your journey is affected.”

