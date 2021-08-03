Late night bang 'like bomb going off' leaves residents of Sheffield estate mystified
A mysterious explosion heard all across a Sheffield estate is under investigation today.
Residents in Shirecliffe were rocked by a earsplitting bang at around 9pm on Sunday night – with no apparent cause to show for it.
Neighbours reportedly poured out of their homes after hearing the explosion and police arrived on scene after receiving reports from concerned homeowners.
However, South Yorkshire Police has been unable to confirm what happened and residents have been left mystified.
One man, Roy Brook, off Penrith Road, told the Star how the noise shook him and his family.
He said: “It was just the biggest bang. I’ve never heard anything like it.
“Me and my missus went outside and people were all out of their houses just trying to figure out what it was.
“I honestly thought a helicopter or a plane had come down. I thought a bomb had gone off and half the street would be missing. I cannot express just how loud it was.
“The police and emergency services were out in force not long after.
“We were all searching for what it could have been but nothing came of it.
“It sounded like it was overhead.”
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.
It comes after police were called to Penrith Road earlier on the same day at 2.20pm to reports of shots being fired.
The force said search of the area had been conducted and an investigation was underway.
The MoD has been contacted for a comment on the possibility the bang was caused by a supersonic plane.