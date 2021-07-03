Mum praises Sheffield Children’s Hospital for wonderful care son receives amid pandemic

Emma said her son, six-year-old Freddie, broke his arm while running in his local park when he caught his foot in a sunken trampoline and fell on his elbow and arm.

She said: “Freddie said he heard his arm crack and he was very pale and shaking. At home we gave him some Calpol so he could catch his breath and we could take a proper look at his arm.

“Luckily, next door to us was Jackie – who had just retired from Sheffield Children’s that very week – who put Freddie’s arm into a sling, advised us where to park and sent us on our way.

Freddie being treated for a broken arm. Picture by SHEFFIELD CHILDREN'S NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

“We were triaged almost immediately at the Emergency Department on Sunday evening. Everyone I saw in Sheffield Children’s had a mask, there were screens and socially distanced seating in the waiting rooms and hand sanitizer everywhere.

"I like that no one can enter without confirming they don’t have symptoms and the one parent per patient rule means that there are less people around too. We felt very safe.”

After meeting with their doctor, Emma and Freddie were advised that an X-Ray would be needed to confirm whether the bone was broken.

In Radiology, they discovered that Freddie had a significant break in two bones near his elbow. This meant he needed a plaster cast fitted to aid its recovery.

Freddie at Sheffield Children's Hospital. Picture by SHEFFIELD CHILDREN'S NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

“We were very impressed by the whole experience! Freddie was very tired and ready for home but he stayed calm throughout and did everything he was told with a smile on his face – he had lots of compliments from the staff for that too.”

Since then, Emma and Freddie have returned to Sheffield Children’s on a weekly basis to check on his progress.

Emma said: “It’s clear to see how hard everyone works, but also how much they enjoy their jobs. Each person or place we have seen – Plaster Room, Radiology or Dr Green – appear to have all the time in the world for Freddie and I really appreciated that. It helps us both feel happy, calm and knowledgeable about the next steps.”

At his most recent appointment, Freddie’s cast was removed for the last time, and he met another Emma too – this time it was the Emma who works in the Plaster Room.

“She was amazing! She kept us both at ease...She chatted to us both through and explained the whole process. Afterwards, she carefully washed his arm. She was just so lovely and caring. A real gem!”

“Thank you for working so hard during the pandemic. Freddie was treated well throughout his experience and we felt so safe. I know that COVID-19 has made everyone’s jobs so much more challenging but Freddie was treated by patient, kind staff and I will be forever grateful.