Police attend after car crash blocks busy Sheffield road
This was the scene on a busy Sheffield road after a crash left the street blocked today.
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 3:02 pm
Police were called to the scene around midday today after two vehicles collded on Clarkhouse Road, near Broomhill.
The collision happened right outside the entrance to the King Edwards swimming pool, between a silver Daewoo and a blue Mazda.
Cars were diverted around the incident while police dealt with it. Both vehicles appeared to have suffered damage, with damage clearly visible on the front drivers side of the Daewoo.