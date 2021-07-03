Double celebrations as Sheffield neighbours mark 100th birthdays within days of one another

Faith Greenfield received her card from the Queen on Thursday July 1. And today, July 3, pal Audrey Allen marks the same landmark with a party at the home they share on Selbourne Road, near Crosspool.

Both are residents at the Cairn Home residential home, living in rooms near one another.

Sheffield born Audrey grew up in the village of Wales, and became a fashion window dresser in retail.

Faith Greenfield celebrated her 100th birthday at Cairn care home. Picture Scott Merrylees

During World War Two she joined the RAF, and served as a barrage balloon operator, helping protect the city from German air raids.

She married an RAF man in 1944.

She said she loves going on holiday to Malta and Cleethorpes, and enjoys knitting, going to the shops, and buying clothes.

Faith was born in Barnsley, where she attended Holy Rood School,

Faith Greenfield and Audrey Allen celebrate their 100th birthdays at Cairn care home. Picture Scott Merrylees

She left school to become a nurse, working at Helen Hospital in Barnsley, where she nursed injured servicement during the war.

She also married an RAF man, and retired in 1974.

She moved to Sheffield to be with her daughter in Fulwood in the early 1970s. she has a daughter, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Cairn home threw a party to celebrate the landmark birthdays, involving a buffet and drinks, and a 1940s singalong with Linda Allkins playing the piano.