Picture gallery shows how Sheffield marked Armed Forces Day with tribute to the services today

But our pictures show how Sheffield marked Armed Forces Day again this year with an event for veterans and serving military personnel at the Peace Gardens.

The city usually marks the day on the last Saturday of June, but this year it was held today with an event which fitted in with the current restrictions.

Armed Forces day focuses more on celebrating living, current and ex-servicemen and women, rather than Remembrance Day ceremonies which focus on honouring the dead.

Over the past year the Armed Forces have supported the NHS and local authorities across the country to battle the Covid-19 pandemic by helping to build vaccine sites, supporting community testing and providing clinical support to the health service.

Armed Forces Day also celebrates the cadet forces, numbering around 130,000 young people throughout the UK.

1. A smaller armed forces day celebration was held in Sheffield's Peace Gardens under COVID rules Photo: Dean Atkins

