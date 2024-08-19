Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Devastated friends have created a shrine to a beloved dad who was found dead after a major search at the weekend.

Only named so far as Joe, the father of a five month old daughter was sadly found dead after a big search operation which involved locals, police, and mountain rescue teams.

An army of volunteers came forward to try to help with the search for the 33-year-old, with the volunteers meeting around the Hog’s Head pub, Hackenthorpe

Floral tributes laid at the gate of Shirebrook Nature Reserve | National World

Today, flowers and candles had been left at one of the entrances to Shirebrook Nature Reserve at Hackenthorpe, near Delves Avenue. More had also been left at another nearby site, close to the subway to the reserve.

Moving pictures show flowers at the Delves Avenue entrance to the popular beauty spot. As well as the bunches of flowers, friends or loved ones had also spelled out the name ‘Joe’ in candles.

And a picture of Joe has been left near the subway, with flowers left underneath.

Flowers | National World

Meanwhile, an appeal in his memory to raise money for his partner, Lauren, and their baby daughter is continuing. Over £6,000 has so far been pledged, with over 200 people having contributed.

You can log onto the fundraiser, titled simply For Joe, on the GoFundMe website here.

The appeal has been set up by family friend Susan Barnes.

Police launched a search for Joe after he went missing on Thursday. Sadly, it was called off after a body was found on Sunday.

Meanwhile. Joe’s partner, Lauren, has appealed for friends to share any videos or photographs of him on the Facebook group which was set up to help with the search, called Help Find Joe. She wants people to also explain alongside the photos how they knew Joe.

She said: “I want as many photographs and videos as I can get to show our daughter when she’s older.

“I’m not in a place to read comments or messages yet, but I will be in time.”