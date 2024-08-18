Missing Joseph: Tragedy as body found in search for missing dad of baby girl
He is said to have been a keen walker, known to frequent Shirebrook Nature Reserve, where specialist search teams were deployed on Saturday.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Joseph.
“His family have been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time.”
Hundreds of tributes have been shared on the posts from his partner and police.
One woman said: “Thinking of you, Joe, your baby and all the family. Sending so much love and my heartfelt condolences”.
An image shared by his partner during the search shows him holding their baby girl.
Hundreds of people joined the search to find him, alongside mountain rescue, police and lowland search and rescue.
A police spokesperson added: “We want to take this opportunity to thank the public who have been incredibly supportive in sharing our appeals, and our partners who have provided assistance.
“Our thoughts are with Joseph’s loved ones at this difficult time.”
Police shared the news publicly on Saturday evening.
The Facebook page ‘Help Find Joe’ said in a post: “It's with a heavy heart that Joe has sadly been found this afternoon by South Yorkshire Police.
“As a family, we would like to thank each every single person for your help and support over the past three, very tough days.
