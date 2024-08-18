Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A body has been found in the search for Joseph, aged 33, who went missing from the Hackenthorpe area of Sheffield on Thursday (August 15).

He is said to have been a keen walker, known to frequent Shirebrook Nature Reserve, where specialist search teams were deployed on Saturday.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Joseph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“His family have been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time.”

Hundreds of tributes have been shared on the posts from his partner and police.

He was last seen on Thursday morning. | SYP

One woman said: “Thinking of you, Joe, your baby and all the family. Sending so much love and my heartfelt condolences”.

An image shared by his partner during the search shows him holding their baby girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of people joined the search to find him, alongside mountain rescue, police and lowland search and rescue.

A police spokesperson added: “We want to take this opportunity to thank the public who have been incredibly supportive in sharing our appeals, and our partners who have provided assistance.

“Our thoughts are with Joseph’s loved ones at this difficult time.”

Police shared the news publicly on Saturday evening.

The Facebook page ‘Help Find Joe’ said in a post: “It's with a heavy heart that Joe has sadly been found this afternoon by South Yorkshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a family, we would like to thank each every single person for your help and support over the past three, very tough days.

“We would kindly ask that you respect our privacy and not to contact us directly during this very difficult time.”