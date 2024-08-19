Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An appeal has been launched to raise money in memory of a popular Sheffield dad, tragically found dead after a major search operation.

The man who has been named only as Joe, was reported missing on Thursday, sparking a police search, which was supported by an army of local volunteers, and mountain rescue teams.

But sadly, he was found dead on Sunday, with police formally announcing a body had been found.

Now friends have set up a fundraising page in his memory, to help raise money for Joe’s partner Lauren, who he was due to marry next year, and his baby daughter.

The appeal has been set up by family friend Susan Barnes.

He said in the appeal: “Lauren and Joe had 17 amazing years together.

“They have a beautiful daughter aged five months, and in seven months time Lauren would have become Joe’s wife.

“Thank you to everyone who came together from far and wide to help in the search for Joe, your support will never be forgotten. Thank you to South Yorkshire Police, and both Mountain Rescue Teams and Lowland Rescue Team involved in the search for Joe. Absolutely everyone involved worked tirelessly to search.

“In dedication to Joe, Lauren needs to focus on caring for their daughter and this fund has been set up by the family to support her with this in whichever which way she needs it.”

You can log onto the fundraised, titled simply For Joe, on the GoFundMe website here.

Initially set up with a target of £5,000, it has already raised around over £5,500.

Meanwhile. Joe’s partner, Lauren, has appealed for friends to share any videos or photographs of him on the Facebook group which was set up to help with the search, called Help Find Joe. She wants people to also explain alongside the photos how they knew Joe.

She said: I want as many photographs and videos as I can get to show our daughter when she’s older.

“I’m not in a place to read comments or messages yet, but I will be in time.”