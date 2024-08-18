SYP

Hundreds of people have offered condolences and shared tributes to a man sadly found dead yesterday (August 17).

Named publicly only as Joseph and Joe, the 33-year-old had been missing from the Hackenthorpe area of Sheffield since Thursday morning.

His partner, Lauren, shared a photo online of them with their baby girl.

She wrote: “My heart is broken, Joe has been found and has passed away.

“Thank you to everyone who came together from far and wide to help in the search for Joe, your support will never be forgotten.

“I will love you in every lifetime Joey.”

SYP

In a second post, she added they had been together for 17 years, and were due to be married next year.

Hundreds of people left tributes and offered condolences on social media.

One woman wrote: “A love that has grown and grown since teenagers at school, nothing will diminish the love you both have for each other.

“You are both beautiful people, I am sure you are hugging your daughter extra tight tonight. I am so sorry, I was praying he was found and all would be well.”

Joseph is said to have been a keen walker, known to frequent Shirebrook Nature Reserve, where specialist search teams were deployed on Saturday.

The community came together to search for him alongside mountain rescue, police and lowland search and rescue.

“I was praying for him to be found safe and well,” one woman wrote, “I don’t know you, but you have been in my thoughts throughout.”

One man said he had worked with Joe previously.

He described him as a “very bubbly friendly lad,” and said the news was “bloody awful to see”.

“I just want you to know that I am thinking of you and [your baby], and have been throughout this all,” one woman said to Lauren.

Another added: “I hope you know how much people are thinking of you and are around you. I am always, always here, day and night if you need anyone to talk or to listen.”

Lauren was described as the “strongest person I know” by one lady, and tens of others sent her wishes of strength and love.

She has asked that people do not contact the family directly at this time.