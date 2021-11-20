He’s interviewed world leaders on BBC Breakfast, grilled Premier League stars on Football Focus and now, alongside Nadiya Bychkova, is proving he’s no slouch on the dance floor.

But Dan Walker may have performed his greatest public service yet with his update on the best way to eat probably Britain’s best-loved biscuit.

In a video shared by Dan on Twitter, he revealed how he had always eaten Digestives with the chocolate side up until Nadiya suggested trying one ‘upside down’.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Nadiya Bychkova and Dan Walker share their 'game-changer' advice on the best way to eat McVitie's Chocolate Digestives biscuits (pic: Dan Walker/Twitter)

“There are more taste buds on your tongue than there are on the roof of your mouth so actually it makes sense, and believe me I eat a lot of biscuits and once you’ve gone down this road you will never look back,” he said.

"This is a biscuit game-changer courtesy of Nadiya Bychkova.”

“Try it and let me know if Nadiya Bychkova is a genius!”

His video was shared by no less an authority than Chocolate Digestives maker McVitie’s, which said: “Chocolate Digestives fans! This is a game-changer - courtesy of Nadiya Bychkova and Dan Walker (they're our favourites).”

Dan and Nadiya are due to dance a Charleston to Good Morning from Singing in the Rain in musical week on Strictly tonight.

They are the bookmakers’ favourites to exit the show this week, but Dan revealed they are not letting their critics get to them.

“Love a bit of Friday night motivation. Just seen that all 3 of the Friday panel on ITT said we were going home,” he tweeted.

“Really looking forward to performing our Charleston & a huge ‘thank you’ to Jenny & Sean who’ve put together a brilliant routine.

“We hope you enjoy it. We love it.”

One thing in the pair’s favour could be that judge Craig Revel Horwood, who last week awarded them their lowest score of just four, is absent this week after testing positive for Covid-19.