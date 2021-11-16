Louise Minchin left the morning TV show back in September, after appearing on Breakfast alongside Dan Walker since 2016.

She first joined the BBC back in 2001 as a freelance journalist and presenter, and was given a regular anchor slot in 2006.

But in her latest venture, Louise has announced that she will be swapping the red sofa for a hammock as she takes part in I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.

The new series of the show, presented by comedy duo Ant and Dec, will begin on Sunday, November 21.

In light of the pandemic the programme will once again be filmed at Gwrych castle in North Wales for the second year running.

Last year’s Covid restrictions meant it could not be filmed in Australia like usual, but the new location was a hit with viewers and saw Giovanna Fletcher crowned as winner.

Louise Minchin appeared on BBC as a journalist and presenter for 20 years before quitting Breakfast in September and joining the cast of I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here 2021. Photo by Getty Images.

In a post on Twitter, Louise confirmed that she was on her way to the castle for the start of the new series.

She wrote: “…secret’s out!

“I can confirm that I am on my way to the Castle for this year’s @imacelebrity

“I am VERY nervous and also very excited - I love a challenge but this is going to be a BIG one and I can’t wait to see what happens. Wish me luck and see you on the other side! Xx”

It comes as the official trailer for this year’s I’m A Celeb was shared yesterday, revealing the full line-up.

A pre-recorded video of Louise was shown on BBC Breakfast this morning, where she talked about her upcoming appearance on the show.

What did Dan Walker say to Louise Minchin about I’m a Celebrity?

Dan was delighted that his former colleague was going to be back on TV, even if it is a bit of a change from her usual presenting role.

In the video shown on BBC Breakfast, Louise answered questions posed to her by Dan and his colleague Sally Nugent.

She said she had ‘always wanted to’ take part in the show and thought ‘why not?’ when making the decision to join this year’s cast.

She also said she was ‘particularly’ scared of any creepy crawlies that ‘move fast’ – like spiders and cockroaches – as well as ‘small, enclosed spaces’.

She added: “Thank you very much for all your support over the last many years on BBC Breakfast.

“This is going to be, hopefully, enormous fun, hugely challenging. Hopefully I make you laugh and I come up smiling on the other side.”

After the video, the cameras returned to the two presenters, where Dan showed his support for Louise.

He said: “She’s going to be alright. She’s like a machine! You know what she’s like, she has a moment before anything that’s challenging where she goes ‘I’m not sure I can do it’, then she just does it.

“I’ve never seen her fail at anything…. she’s going to be amazing and I’m sure the good people of BBC Breakfast will support her. I’ve already told her – I spoke to her last week – and she she said she’s been supporting me in the other one [Strictly], so therefore I will be [supporting her].”

He also showed his support for Louise on Twitter, writing: “Morning all... can't wait to watch @louiseminchin on the telly again. My phone bill is going to be enormous!”

What is the cast for I’m a Celebrity 2021?

The latest lineup has now been revealed by ITV.