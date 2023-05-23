Single Sheffielders looking for love are being urged to sign up for the next season of Married at First Sight.

Following a successful match between Owen Jenkins and Michelle Walder, who live in Sheffield and had never set eyes upon one another before they tied the knot in March 2020 on the Channel 4 show, producers are hopefuly of yet more love stories in the next season the popular show.

The big gamble to take part paid off handsomely for Owen and Michelle and over three years later they remain smitten.

Now, the programme’s producers are asking Sheffield if they think they can replicate their love story.

Married at First Sight couple Michelle Walder and Owen Jenkins tied the knot as strangers on TV in 2020 and are still together

The televised social experiment asks single people, matched by experts, to marry total strangers where the first time they even lay eyes on them is at the altar.

Applications are now being accepted for potential brides and grooms, with an online questionnaire asking for everything from their height and sexual orientation to their TikTok handle and a recent picture. Visit the online application form on the ‘ShortAudition’ website to find out more.

Other questions include asking the applicants how long they have been single, why they think they haven’t found “The One” yet, why they think now is “the right time to get married to a stranger” and what do they think they could bring to the marriage.

Filming would reportedly take place over 10 weeks between January and May 2024, with the series likely airing by the end of the year or early 2025. The arrangement also comes with a “luxury honeymoon” – to get the new couple through the first few episodes, at least.

The flyer for the upcoming season of Married at First Sight is asking Sheffield to apply to their website or email them using the details above.

Sheffield’s own success story, Owen and Michelle, recently told The Star how they were spending Valentine’s Day in Bulgaria together as they approached their third wedding anniversary in March.

Speaking to The Star, IT worker Owen and teacher Michelle told how they are also looking to move to a larger home where they can start a family of their own one day.

“We’re thinking about potentially moving house and finding somewhere a bit bigger and more family friendly,” they said. “We both know we want kids and it’s in the pipeline in the next few years.”

And Sheffield’s own Richie Dews also tried his luck in the 2022 season of the show – but, sadly, things didn’t work out as well for him.

Michelle Walder and Owen Jenkins from Married at First Sight celebrate their third anniversary with a romantic meal at Sheffield's DOMO restaurant in Kelham Island. Photo: mafs_owenandmichelle/Instagram