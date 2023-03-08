The most successful couple from Channel 4’s Married At First Sight UK Owen Jenkins and Michelle Walder have revealed exciting family news as Michelle’s sister Katrina is set to marry her partner Alex.
Sheffield-born Owen and Michelle, from Sussex, first set eyes upon each other at the altar of the fifth series of the show in March 2020, and as they prepare for their third anniversary on March 14, Michelle will be preparing her sister for her big day.
In a social media post, Michelle, a teacher in Woodseats, revealed her excitement for Katrina alongside a photo of her hen-do. She said: “Almost three years ago, my sister helped organise this amazing day for me and I’m so excited because SHE’S GETTING MARRIED AND I GET TO DO THE SAME FOR HER!
“Katarina is the most amazing person I know. She is resilient and kind and kick ass and always thinks of others. She makes everyone laugh and she brings light to every room every day. And her amazing fiancé Alex has helped her thrive.
“He matches her energy, is endlessly kind and patient and helps her feel forever safe and cared for. I’m so glad they found each other and I’m so excited for their future together. On a selfish note, Owen and I are pumpedddd to gain such an awesome brother.”
The pair last month told The Star about their plans to move to a bigger home in the area in hopes of starting their own family in the coming years.