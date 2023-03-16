A Sheffield couple who married at strangers on TV have celebrated their third anniversary in style – at a top city restaurant.

Owen Jenkins and Michelle Walder tied the knot on March 14, 2020 on the hit Channel 4 show Married at First Sight, having never set eyes on one another before the ceremony. But the show’s matchmakers clearly knew what they were doing, as the relationship is still going strong and the lovebirds recently revealed they are looking for a bigger house where they can one day start a family together.

Teacher Michelle and IT worker Owen visited one of Sheffield’s top restaurants, DOMO in trendy Kelham Island, on Tuesday for a romantic meal to mark their third anniversary. Michelle said their meal at the highly-rated Sardinian restaurant was ‘excellent’. Sharing photos of the evening on their joint Instagram account, the happy couple wrote touchingly ‘feeling endlessly lucky’.

Owen and Michelle, who teaches at a school in Woodseats, recently returned from a skiing holiday with her family in Bulgaria, where they spent Valentine’s Day. Michelle is busy planning her sister Katarina's hen party, repaying the favour after Katarina did the same for her.

Michelle Walder and Owen Jenkins from Married at First Sight celebrate their third anniversary with a romantic meal at Sheffield's DOMO restaurant in Kelham Island. Photo: mafs_owenandmichelle/Instagram

Married at First Sight fans were thrilled at the latest update from Michelle and Owen, who are one of the show’s biggest success stories. Commenting on the photos of the anniversary meal, one called them ‘the best MAFS UK pairing without doubt’, while the celebrant registrar who conducted their ceremony said: “You are a truly lovely couple and I am honoured to have been able to conduct your ceremony.”

