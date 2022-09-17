News you can trust since 1887
Man 'trampled by cows' while walking dog in fields near Sheffield

A man was ‘trampled by cows’ while out walking his dog in fields near Sheffield.

By Lee Peace
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 11:06 am
Paramedics from the East Midlands Ambulance Service and members of the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team were dispatched to the scene in fields between Hayfield and Peep O Day on Sunday, September 11, at about 5.20pm.

The Kinder team posted details about the incident on Facebook and said they were ‘called by the East Midlands Ambulance Service to assist with a gentleman who had been trampled by cows whilst walking his dog in the fields.’

A picture from the scene of the incident.

‘EMAS were on scene and provided medical care. Kinder MRT placed the casualty into our vacuum mattress and used our stretcher to evacuate him to the EMAS ambulance on the main road.

"We wish the gentleman a full and speedy recovery.”

