Paramedics from the East Midlands Ambulance Service and members of the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team were dispatched to the scene in fields between Hayfield and Peep O Day on Sunday, September 11, at about 5.20pm.

The Kinder team posted details about the incident on Facebook and said they were ‘called by the East Midlands Ambulance Service to assist with a gentleman who had been trampled by cows whilst walking his dog in the fields.’

A picture from the scene of the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘EMAS were on scene and provided medical care. Kinder MRT placed the casualty into our vacuum mattress and used our stretcher to evacuate him to the EMAS ambulance on the main road.