Motorbike rider 'narrowly avoided crashing into boy' at Sheffield sports centre car park before fleeing scene

A motorbike rider narrowly avoided crashing into an eight-year-old boy at a Sheffield sports centre car park before fleeing the scene.

By Lee Peace
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 10:33 am
Police have released CCTV of a man they are tracing in connection with the incident of dangerous driving which happened in the Concord Sports Centre car park in Shiregreen Lane on Tuesday, August 16, at 5pm.

The rider allegedly fled the scene in the direction of Shiregreen Lane.

police released CCTV of this man.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We now want to speak to the man in the CCTV images as he may be able to assist with enquiries.

“Do you recognise him? If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 249 of 17 August.”