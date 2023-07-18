Following Love Island’s latest recoupling on Sunday, the odds on Sheffield’s Mitchel Taylor winning the show are slim.

As Love Island 2023 approaches its final stages, fans are buzzing with anticipation about the impact it will have.

With this in mind, which couples currently hold the strongest position to win the show?

The team at OLBG have shared the latest odds for the Love Island 2023’s winning couple for this year’s show, and Tyrique & Ella T are currently leading the way, with odds of 10/3 to be crowned this year’s winning couple.

Last week Mitch and Abi had odds of 9/2, but since recoupling with latest bombshell Ella B, Mitch hasn't even made the top five predictions.

Sheffield hunk Mitchel Taylor has had his odds on winning Love Island slashed after latest recoupling with bombshell Ella B. From Lifted Entertainment. Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX.

The latest odds have revealed:

Lochan and Whitney are still the top couple with odds as short as evens to win the series. The couple hit it off during Casa Amour and despite little screen time, last night’s (July 17) snog, marry, pie challenge revealed they have grown stronger since being back in the villa, whilst staying out of the controversy from the other couples.

Couple Tyrique and Ella T have continued to drift with odds now at 2/1, after bombshell Ella B entered the villa last week. Ella B revealed she and Tyrique knew each other from nights out in Kent and had kissed in the past, but Tyrique made it ‘crystal clear’ he only had eyes for Ella T.

Zachariah and Molly are third in the runnings with odds at 8/1, however last night’s challenge may have thrown up some worries for the couple as Doncaster's Molly was left fuming when Zach locked lips with island veteran Kady.

Ella Barnes joined the villa a bombshell and won the heart of Mitch. From Lifted Entertainment. Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX.

Couple Sammy and Jess have had a rocky road together, but their odds are at 10/1. The pair were reunited during Sunday’s recoupling after Jess had been snatched by new boy Josh. Last night Jess revealed she felt closer to Sammy.

Scott and Abi are the fifth favourites, with odds at 12/1 after coupling up together on Sunday after Mitchel was stolen away from Abi by new girl Ella B. Abi had a few words to say about Mitch and Ella B, but it looks like any ties were cut loose last night after Mitch was revealed to have been saying contradictory things about his two love interests.

With Leah and Montel, and Catherine and Elom shockingly dumped from the island last week, it has certainly changed the betting market, with islanders now thinking of who is or isn’t as popular with the viewers.

