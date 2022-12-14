Fans who have been camping out in sub-zero temperatures for a Louis Tomlinson gig have been sent to the back of the queue

Louis Tomlinson devotees have been warned not to camp outside of venues overnight, in a decision that has been highly praised by fans.

The singer, 30, from Doncaster, saw a flock of fans camp outside of his gig last night despite the sub-zero temperatures and snow in various parts of the country.

Banquet Records in Kingston-Upon-Thames had been working with Pryzm to try and persuade fans to stay away until doors opened. The venue instructed fans not to camp outside in the negative temperatures after the UK was hit by freezing weather this week.

Louis Tomlinson fans were warned against camping out in sub-zero temperatures

Despite warnings that they will be pushed to the back of the queue, fans took to social media yesterday to share images of people who still chose to camp out overnight.

Fans of the former One Direction star decided to ignore venue warnings in the hopes of securing a spot close to the stage.

Louis Tomlinson, who initially rose to fame after appearing on The X Factor, saw his latest album debut in the album charts in the Number One spot.

Banquet Records has been highly praised for their attempts to discourage fans camping overnight by introducing a wristband system.

The system means that fans arriving at the advertised entry time will be allowed in first over those who have ignored the warnings.

At the venue, fans were be given coloured wristbands, ensuring that it is easy to identify who should be let in first.

It means that fans who have camped overnight or arrived hours in advance of the 8am allowed access will be pushed to the back of the queue.

Banquet Records took to their Twitter account to inform fans of the system, saying: “We will not recognise any queueing before 8:00am on the day of the show.

“We cannot allow people to sleep overnight in this freezing weather and importantly nor will the police.

“The gig will not happen if people are queueing in freezing temperatures the night before.”

The former One Direction star has had a big year after his second studio album debuted at the top of the charts

The wristband policy gained a mixed reaction from fans with many upset over the decision.

However in a tweet this morning mentioning the two gigs at the venue, Banquet Records responded to praise from a fan, stating: “tbf we do mess up sometimes. but stand by how we did yesterday.”

The O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire is hosting Louis’ final performance of the year tonight (14 December), with the venue also issuing a warning to fans.

