The family of a five-year-old boy who died after swallowing a notice board pin today said a tearful goodbye at his funeral in South Yorkshire.

Kyle Lewis died on October 28, just six days after turning five – passing away in the arms of his devastated parents, Emma and Mark Lewis. Kyle, from Swallownest, Rotherham, was rushed to Rotherham General Hospital, where he had to be revived four times when his pulse stopped, after swallowing the pin. He then spent two days on life support at a specialist hospital in Leeds, where a scan showed he had suffered huge brain damage, and, following multiple seizures and a rise in temperature, he sadly died.

Grieving friends and relatives paid tribute to the dinosaur-mad youngster with the ‘biggest smile’ at his funeral yesterday at Rotherham Crematorium, where he made his final journey in a dinosaur-emblazoned red casket. His family had personalised T-shirts printed for the funeral with a photo of him and a blue love heart on the front, and a picture of a T-Rex and ‘Kyle-saurus’ written on the back.

Kyle’s mum, Emma, told how his death had left her ‘broken beyond words’. She said: “They kept him on life support until we were ready to say goodbye. But you’re never ready are you? Kyle decided it was his time after he had his final cuddle with mummy and daddy. He took his last heartbeat while we were cuddling him.” She added that he was the ‘double of his dad’ and described how he had been ‘very sneaky, but cheeky at the same time’.

Kyle Lewis, from Swallownest, in Rotherham, was just five when he died after swallowing a notice board pin. Family and friends said a tearful goodbye to the dinosaur-loving youngster at his funeral today at Rotherham Crematorium

A fundraising appeal set up by friends to support Kyle's family and help pay for his funeral has raised nearly £5,000. You can still donate at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyle-mark-junior-lewis.