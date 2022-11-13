The Doncaster-born former One Direction singer was due to appear in the HMV store at the Sheffield shopping centre this Wednesday, November 16, but that is one of a number of in-store signings which have been delayed due to the unfortunate mishap. Tomlinson, aged 30, had been returning from a concert in New York when he injured himself. He shared two scans of his arm with his 36 million Twitter followers appearing to show a break in his humerus.

In a statement, he said: “Thank you to everyone that’s listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me. The show last night in New York was incredible. Unfortunately on the way back I’ve managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly. So I’m gutted to say I’ll have to reschedule the in-store signings next week. New dates will be announced very soon. Thank you for all your support and sorry to anyone who was coming next week. Louis.”

Tomlinson’s second album, Faith In The Future, was released on Friday and follows his recent single, Bigger Than Me. His debut album, Walls, reached number 4 in the UK charts in 2020. Hundreds of fans had been expected to attend the meet and greet session at Meadowhall. Tomlinson is due to play at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Friday, November 10, 2023, in what will be the opening date of the UK leg of his 2023 tour.

