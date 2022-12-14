RSPCA's expert tips to help keep dogs, cats and pets safe as cold weather hits South Yorkshire

As temperatures plummet, the RSPCA is urging people to follow its urgent advice with these top tips to keep pets, livestock and wildlife happy and healthy this winter.
With a Met Office yellow warning for snow, ice and fog in many parts of the UK until Thursday, December 15, and with night-time temperatures forecast to remain below freezing for the rest of the week in Yorkshire, the animal welfare charity is calling on people to do their bit to help animals.
Check out this gallery of the RSPCA’s top tips to keep pets safe.
1. How to keep your dogs, cats and pets safe in cold weather
Photo: Alastair Ulke
2. Keep an eye on your outdoor friends
Keep a close eye on outdoor pets like rabbits and guinea pigs; if the temperature starts to drop below freezing, you may wish to move your bunny inside. We recommend guinea pigs are housed indoors when temperatures are below 15OC. If you do bring your pets indoors, they still need plenty of time and room to exercise safely. If you have to leave them outside, provide them with lots of extra bedding and make sure their home is protected from adverse weather with insulating but ventilating covers. Hutches should be in a sheltered position, with a sloped roof and should be raised off the ground at least four inches.
Photo: contributed.
3. Keep your cat out the draught
Ensure cats have constant access to the house or to a warm, indoor area such as an outbuilding or barn. You should also ensure the cat’s bedding or sleeping area is warm, dry and away from any draughts.
Photo: RSPCA Sheffield
4. Beware antifreeze and rock salt
Antifreeze and rock salt - commonly used at this time of year - can be poisonous to pets so keep any stored products out of their reach. If you’re concerned your pet may have ingested anything they shouldn’t, please speak to your vet immediately.
Photo: supplied