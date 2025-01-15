Long Lane: Sheffield road closed as another film crew visits city to shoot TV thriller He Kills At Night
Sheffield Council has closed a country lane, while the production company carries out the work, near Stocksbridge.
Pictures show the film crew’s lights at the scene while work was carried out on the production.
Long Lane, which runs just south of Stocksbridge, was closed by Sheffield Council on nights between January 10 and January 13, while the filming was carried out.
Crew members told locals that they were working on a thriller, which will be called He Kills At Night.
Locals understand it is planned to be shown on Prime, later this year.
The thriller is listed as being in ‘pre-production’ on the Internet Movies Database, with a brief description that states: “On Christmas Eve, a mother desperate to reconnect with her estranged family is abducted by a serial liller and forced to help him flee the country.”
It lists four cast members as Levi Heaton, as Marie, Roger Bingham as Donald, Eleanor May Blackburn as Roisin and Isabella Percival as Fern.
It is the latest film project to use Sheffield as one of its locations.
Film crews from Warp Films were a familiar site in the city last year, as work was carried out on a BBC thriller called Re-union.
Locations used for that project included Redmires Road, near Lodge Moor, Barncliffe Road shops, near Lodge Moor, The Bath pub, near Glossop Road, Sheffield City Hall, and Hell’s Diner, on East Bank Road.
It was also used prominently in Doctor Who when Jodie Whitaker was in the role, with locations near Park Hill flats used extensively by film crews
But it is probably most famous as the location of the hit film The Full Monty, which was filmed in the city in the 1990s, with crews returning for a follow-up television series which was shown on Disney+.
