Film crews are back in Sheffield - and this time they are on familiar turf.

South Street and Norfolk Road were the latest parts of the city centre to be requisitioned by directors, putting together a drama. They are areas that have been used by previous productions in the past.

On Friday, they had replaced the familiar Norfolk Road sign, near the junction with South Street

For the purposes of filming at the location, not far from Park Hill Flats, the crew had replaced the street with a fictional address - Gatesfield Lane. It was close the top of the Steel Steps, which come up from the nearby amphitheatre which overlooks Sheffield Station.

The fictional Gatesfield Lane sign which was used for filming of a TV drama near Park Hill Flats in Sheffield. Picture: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police neighbourhoods officers took a picture of the sign. and a spokesman added: “Those in the know might recognise this view but not the street name.

“That's because yesterday the roads we know as South Street and Norfolk Road were transformed as the magic of television descended on the area for the filming of an upcoming drama.

“We've seen this area on TV many times on Doctor Who, This is England and The Full Monty so we're looking forward to seeing it again in all it's glory.”

Norfolk Road as is usually appears. Photo: Google | Google

The photo is taken just a few yards from the house that doubled as the character Graham O’Brien’s home address in Doctor Who a few years ago, when much of the show was set in Sheffield.

Filming has been going on for several weeks in the city by the producers of a BBC drama, called Re-union, and is ongoing.

Crews putting the film together have been spotted in several locations including Barker’s Pool in the city centre, and in Lodge Moor, Crosspool, and East Bank Road, near Norfolk Park. It is being being produced by Sheffield based Warp Films

It is a thriller that is due to be shown in several parts on BBC1 and iPlayer next year. Crews have said that they will be in Sheffield working on it for a few months.

The cast includes Rose Ayling-Ellis, a former star of Strictly Coming Dancing., as well as Matthew Gurney, Lara Peake, Anne-Marie Duff, and Eddie Marsan.