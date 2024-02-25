Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield actor has been shortlisted for an Audie award at the 2024 ceremony in Hollywood alongside big names like Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep and Michelle Obama.

Liam Gerrard is an aclaimed actor and voiceover actor from Sheffield, who created the audiobook collection 'The Adventures of Finn MacCool & other Irish folk tales' - which has earned him a spot on the shortlist for best short story/collection at the 2024 Audie Awards.

"It's amazing," he told The Star, "The Audie Awards are the Oscars of the audiobook world... when I got the email through I couldn't believe it. My jaw hit the floor."

Liam said the Audie's are often dominated by big publishers and big names, so being shortlisted for an independently published audiobook collection is said to be a huge deal.

Other awards feature audiobooks narrated by huge celebrity names like actors Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep or former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama.

Liam added: "The company I published it through I set up with some actor friends during Covid. It is the only independent publishing company to be nominated.

"It's unbelievable to be in the same nomination list as these guys. It's humbling, I graft away all the time and there is a bit of validation in it."

Inspired by his grandmother and his Irish heritage, Liam revisited some of the Irish folk tales of his youth for inspiration for his audiobook.

Giant Finn MacCool is an Irish folk hero who is the centre of many long-lasting tales. It is said the Giants Causeway in Northern Ireland is named after a battle between Finn MacCool and Scottish giant Benandonner.

Liam found many Irish folk tales had a darker or more mature history, which was often lost in the storytelling created for young children. A two-year project of discovering and editing historic tales resulted in the new audiobook, and now the Audie nomination.