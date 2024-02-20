Dave Berry: Iconic Sheffield singer thanks fans for support after suffering medical problems on stage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Iconic Sheffield singer Dave Berry has thanked fans for messages of support after he suffered a medical problem on stage.
Dave, famous for 60s hits including The Crying Game, and Little Things and one of the city's best known singers, performed despite being in pain at Coal Aston Village Hall on Saturday evening, finished the show early.
It is understood Dave had suffered a back problem, leaving him in pain through the performance and leaving him unsteady on his feet.
He is now resting at home, and wife Marthy said she and Dave had been grateful for all the good wishes from people who were at the event and from fans from further afield.
She said she had seen reports on social media that the famous singer had collapsed on stage, but stressed that had not been the case.
Dave performs a show at the village hall in Coal Aston each year with his band, The Cruisers.
The singer grew up in Woodhouse, Sheffield, and still lives close to the city.