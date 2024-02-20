Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new series is now available to watch on Channel 4 following a young and diverse cast of models represented by the inclusive Sheffield-based model agency Zebedee Talent.

New Model Agency is a new three-part documentary series that explores the highs and lows of the industry, while highlighting the importance of inclusive model casting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zebedee Talent, founded by Laura Winson and Zoe Proctor, is a leading agency for disabled, visibly different, non-binary and transgender models, and is committed to changing the way disability and gender identity are represented in fashion and the wider media.

New Model Agency is a new Channel 4 documentary based in Sheffield.

The co-founders said: "The documentary showcases how important inclusive casting is, how it can be done well, and how all brands should be doing this now or risk being left behind.

"Disability is often left out of the diversity debate; we often receive briefs looking for diversity, but with no mention of disability, alternative appearances, or trans/non-binary – and we want to change this. We want it to be the norm that real diverse media becomes the norm."

Over the three energetic and feisty episodes, you will get to know the cast as they work hard and hustle to make their mark in the industry and compete at castings to land lucrative campaigns with brands such as Fred Perry and Tommy Hilfiger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameras follow 21-year-old Jasroop as she lands her dream job in Venice, only to discover the reality isn’t quite what she expected, while Zebedee's rising star, student Shem, has his eyes set firmly on walking at London Fashion Week.

Zebedee Talent's founders, Zoe Proctor and Laura Winson. Photo: Emily Bloom

Army veteran Dan, 37, gets the chance of a big break with an international brand and some of the cast are invited by M&S to star in the retailer’s Bra Fit campaign - a celebration of all body types, boob shapes and sizes - but will any of the Zebedee models land this career-making opportunity?

New Model Agency goes behind the scenes at Zebedee’s Sheffield hub as the team help drive an inclusion revolution by chasing high-end brands for better representation, and fight to get their models on the catwalk at London Fashion Week.

The series also captures Zebedee Talent’s hunt for their next new face of fashion, with the winner’s first shoot seeing them strike a pose for world-famous photographer, Rankin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayne Stanger, commissioning editor for Channel 4, said: "It’s brilliant to be working with M&S and Salamanda Media on this brilliant new series to give viewers incredible insight into the diverse young talent making waves in the fashion industry and revolutionising it in the process.

"New Model Agency is an exhilarating window into the world of the models on the catwalk and those behind-the-scenes fighting for real representation"

New Model Agency has been made by Salamanda Media, commissioned by Channel 4, in association with M&S.