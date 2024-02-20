Richard Hawley: Legendary Sheffield musician joins Threads and teases new release 'Two for his Heels'
Sheffield music legend Richard Hawley has teased a brand new release set be drop tomorrow after joining Meta's newest social media platform, Threads.
The former Pulp musician teased the release of 'Two for his Heels' in a short video across his social media accounts - posting the video on Mark Zuckerburg's X (Twitter) alternative minutes after joining the platform.
The short video shows a grey, cloudy sky with different bits of text fading in and out reading: "Richard Hawley... Two for his Heels... 21st February."
Accompanying pre-save links allow fans to set their preferred music platform to save the new release as soon as it comes out.
The Pitsmoor-born singer/songwriter heads out on tour in 2024 following a successful 2023 for Standing on the Sky's Edge - the Olivier Award-winning musical telling the story of three families over a 60 year period in Park Hill - Sheffield's iconic, brutalist former council housing estate. Hawley wrote the music and lyrics for the musical.
Starting in May, Hawley will do two nights in the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, before heading back to Britain and the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow.
The tour will visit numerous UK towns and cities, including Liverpool, Norwich, London and Scarborough before climaxing in Sheffield at the Don Valley Bowl on August 29, 2024.