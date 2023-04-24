News you can trust since 1887
Len Goodman: Tribute in pictures shows his visits to Sheffield as Strictly Come Dancing star dies aged 78

He was not just the hugely popular Strictly Come Dancing chief judge – Len Goodman was also a frequent visitor to Sheffield.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:33 BST

And here, we have put together a gallery of pictures of Len on some of his visits to the city.

Len, whose death at the age of 78 was announced today, had made many visits to the city over the years, many of those while he was taking part in the touring version of Strictly Live, at Sheffield Arena. One one occasion he even took part as one of the dancers, standing in for Zoe Ball.

But some in the city will also remember meeting him at the city’s Waterstones bookshop, when he and fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood visited the city for a book signing at the store.

The dancer and choreographer, originally from London, had been diagnosed with bone cancer and died on Saturday night.

Goodman became a judge on the BBC show in 2004 and his final appearance was on the 2016 Christmas Day special.

Among those paying tribute to Len today has been Sheffield television presenter Dan Walker, who competed on Strictly in 2021 and was friends with Mr Goodman, who said he was “so sad” to hear the news.

He added: “He was an incredible man and an extraordinary talent. Loved making telly with him, being daft with him, playing golf with him and will never forget the little tips he would send every week on Strictly. All my love to his family.”

Stictly Come Dancing judges Len Goodman(left) and Craig Revel Horwood prepare to sign copies of their autobiographies at Waterstones, Sheffield. 30 January 2009

1. Book signing

Stictly Come Dancing judges Len Goodman(left) and Craig Revel Horwood prepare to sign copies of their autobiographies at Waterstones, Sheffield. 30 January 2009 Photo: Roger Nadal

Len Goodman pictured in Sheffield during a visit in January 2009

2. Visit

Len Goodman pictured in Sheffield during a visit in January 2009 Photo: Yorkshire Post

Strictly Come Dancing at Sheffield Arena Saturday 9 February 2008. Len Goodman takes the place of an ill Zoe Ball at the final dance.

3. Great dancer

Strictly Come Dancing at Sheffield Arena Saturday 9 February 2008. Len Goodman takes the place of an ill Zoe Ball at the final dance. Photo: Malcolm Billingham

Stictly Come Dancing judges Len Goodman(left) and Craig Revel Horwood prepare to sign copies of their autobiographies at Waterstones, Sheffield. 30 January 2009

4. Smiles

Stictly Come Dancing judges Len Goodman(left) and Craig Revel Horwood prepare to sign copies of their autobiographies at Waterstones, Sheffield. 30 January 2009 Photo: Roger Nadal

