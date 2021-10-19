3. A spin with Darren!

Former cricketer and Strictly Come Dancing winner Darren Gough from Barnsley demonstrating his skills on the dancefloor with the help of Campsmount School teacher Clair Knowland, watched by pupils from the school. Darren, who was visiting a Get Doncaster Dancing event, won series three of Strictly in 2005 with his professional partner, Lilia Kopylova

Photo: Steve Taylor