Dan and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova aren’t the only local connections to the popular show, however – past winning professional dancer Darren Bennett is a Sheffielder and Dan and Nadiya train at his family’s Hillsborough dance studio. That’s where Nadiya has been seen behind a bar, doing her Yorkshire barmaid impression.
And Barnsley-born cricketer Darren Gough is a past winner of the show, too – he was partnered by Darren’s wife and dance partner, Lilia Kopylova. Small world, eh?
Here’s some pictures of those stars and past Strictly Live tours in Sheffield.
1. Strictly Sheffield stars
Sheffielder Darren Bennett and his dance partner and wife Lilia Kopylova giving a charity performance to celebrate Love 2B in Sheffield at Hallam University in 2007. The former Strictly professionals were both champions in the show and are still involved with international versions.The Bennett family own City Limits Dance Centre in Hillsborough, where Dan Walker and Nataliya Bychkova train.
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Rachel in Strictly club!
S Club 7 pop star Rachel Stevens on the Strictly Come Dancing tour in 2009 © Paul David Drabble
Photo: Paul David Drabble
3. A spin with Darren!
Former cricketer and Strictly Come Dancing winner Darren Gough from Barnsley demonstrating his skills on the dancefloor with the help of Campsmount School teacher Clair Knowland, watched by pupils from the school. Darren, who was visiting a Get Doncaster Dancing event, won series three of Strictly in 2005 with his professional partner, Lilia Kopylova
Photo: Steve Taylor
4. Dancefloor queen Camilla
Camilla Dallerup and Tom Chambers on the Strictly Come Dancing 2009 tour that visited Sheffield Arena. © Paul David Drabble
Photo: Paul David Drabble