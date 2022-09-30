Strictly is back at the Sheffield Utilita Arena for 2023

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023 judges

For the first time, Anton Du Beke will join fellow TV judges Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood on the Strictly Live Tour. The tour will also see the welcome return of the sensational Janette Manrara, who will host the 31 supersized sparkle-filled shows foxtrotting around the country in January and February next year. Tickets are on sale at 9.00am on 30 September from StrictlyComeDancingLive.com.

Opening at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on 20 January, the scintillating live show will then waltz across the country to some of the UK’s biggest entertainment venues: Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, Leeds’ First Direct Arena, the AO Arena Manchester, Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, London’s O2 Arena, SSE Arena Belfast, culminating at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on 12 February.

The 2023 tour will be directed once again by the A-MAZ-ING Strictly TV Judge Craig Revel Horwood. The show will feature many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series of the multi-award-winning BBC One show, together with the Strictly Live Band, a great way to celebrate the 20th series of this entertainment phenomenon. Further casting announcements will be made soon.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Anton Du Beke said: "I'm so excited to join my fellow TV judges on the Strictly 2023 tour and have the chance to enjoy all the fun of the live experience with audiences around the UK."

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strictly’s Head Judge Shirley Ballas said: “I’m delighted to be returning to the judging panel, and it will be lovely to have Anton with us. It’s always so much fun! The audiences at the arena shows are phenomenal and it’s so nice to get to see everyone and perform for you all – I can’t wait for January when we get the show on the road!”

Craig Revel Horwood said: “I'm thrilled to be back directing and judging the 2023 tour. This tour is going to be bigger and better than ever before – my imagination is running wild! With Anton joining the judging panel, one word, three syllables: FAB-U-LOUS!”

Janette Manrara said: “I’m so excited to be returning to host the 2023 Strictly Live Tour! It is the most incredible experience to be part of this epic production, bringing all we love about the TV series to hundreds of thousands of people around the UK.”