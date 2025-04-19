Lee Wesson: Fundraiser launched for family of beloved Sheffield dad, who died after Stocksbridge disturbance

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 19th Apr 2025, 08:37 BST
Devastated loved ones have launched a fundraiser for the family of a much loved Sheffield dad, who died after a ‘disturbance’ broke out in Stocksbridge.

Lee Wesson died in hospital after being arrested, after police were called to reports of a large group of people fighting on Knoll Close, Stocksbridge, on Saturday (April 12).

A shrine made of up floral tributes has since appeared near Knoll Close. Balloons spell out the word ‘Dad’ at the scene, in tribute to te 34 year old.

Now, relative Jamie Wesson has launched a fundraiser to pay for Mr Wesson’s funeral. He died on Monday, days after the incident in Stocksbridge.

Jamie said: “I'm starting a fundraiser to help cover the funeral costs for Lee to ease the burden on our family.

“Lee was a loving father to six children, with six siblings and two parents who loved him dearly. He will be missed by everyone and deserves the best send off we can give him. “

Already, over £1,000 has been pledged to the appeal for Mr Wesson’s family, since it was launched.

You can log onto https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-of-lee-james-wesson to make a donation.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident and have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

They are a 35-year-old woman, and two men aged 30 and 37, who were held on suspicion of attempted murder, plus a 30-year-old man who was held on suspicion of attempted murder and perverting the course of justice

Police say their investigation into the incident continues.

