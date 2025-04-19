Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Devastated loved ones have launched a fundraiser for the family of a much loved Sheffield dad, who died after a ‘disturbance’ broke out in Stocksbridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Wesson died in hospital after being arrested, after police were called to reports of a large group of people fighting on Knoll Close, Stocksbridge, on Saturday (April 12).

A shrine made of up floral tributes has since appeared near Knoll Close. Balloons spell out the word ‘Dad’ at the scene, in tribute to te 34 year old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, relative Jamie Wesson has launched a fundraiser to pay for Mr Wesson’s funeral. He died on Monday, days after the incident in Stocksbridge.

Jamie said: “I'm starting a fundraiser to help cover the funeral costs for Lee to ease the burden on our family.

“Lee was a loving father to six children, with six siblings and two parents who loved him dearly. He will be missed by everyone and deserves the best send off we can give him. “

Already, over £1,000 has been pledged to the appeal for Mr Wesson’s family, since it was launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can log onto https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-of-lee-james-wesson to make a donation.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident and have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

They are a 35-year-old woman, and two men aged 30 and 37, who were held on suspicion of attempted murder, plus a 30-year-old man who was held on suspicion of attempted murder and perverting the course of justice

Police say their investigation into the incident continues.