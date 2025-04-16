Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who tragically died in a ‘disturbance’ in Stocksbridge has been named, as tributes are paid to the man described as ‘a loving dad’

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police have this evening announced that the man’s family have named the man who sadly died on Monday as Lee Wesson, aged 34.

Mr Wesson was taken to hospital after police were called to reports of a disturbance on Knoll Close in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, on Saturday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Wesson was a loving father, say his family. Photo: SYP | SYP

Police said that despite the best efforts of medical staff, Lee sadly died as a result of his injuries on Monday (14 April).

His family, who are being supported by officers, said in a statement tonight: “Lee was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and grandson who will be sadly missed by many. As a family we request that our privacy be respected at this extremely difficult time."

They have also issued a photo of Mr Wesson.

Police say their investigation into Mr Wesson’s death continues and four people have been arrested in connection with the incident in Stocksbridge. They have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

They said this evening in s statement: “We are continuing to appeal for any information that could help with our investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have information that you think may be relevant, you can pass this to us via our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 902 of 12 April 2025 when you get in touch..”

You can access the police’s online portal by logging into www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report

You can also pass on information anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Police said in line with normal procedure, a referral has be made to the force's Professional Standards Department and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).