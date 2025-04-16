Knoll Close: Police name man who tragically died after disturbance in Stocksbridge, Sheffield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
South Yorkshire Police have this evening announced that the man’s family have named the man who sadly died on Monday as Lee Wesson, aged 34.
Mr Wesson was taken to hospital after police were called to reports of a disturbance on Knoll Close in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, on Saturday night.
Police said that despite the best efforts of medical staff, Lee sadly died as a result of his injuries on Monday (14 April).
His family, who are being supported by officers, said in a statement tonight: “Lee was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and grandson who will be sadly missed by many. As a family we request that our privacy be respected at this extremely difficult time."
They have also issued a photo of Mr Wesson.
Police say their investigation into Mr Wesson’s death continues and four people have been arrested in connection with the incident in Stocksbridge. They have all been bailed pending further enquiries.
They said this evening in s statement: “We are continuing to appeal for any information that could help with our investigation.
“If you have information that you think may be relevant, you can pass this to us via our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 902 of 12 April 2025 when you get in touch..”
You can access the police’s online portal by logging into www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report
You can also pass on information anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org
Police said in line with normal procedure, a referral has be made to the force's Professional Standards Department and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).