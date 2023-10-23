Jude Mellon-Jameson sadly passed away after two years battling cancer

The heartbroken family and friends of Jude Mellon-Jameson, from Woodhouse Mill, will say their final farewells during a celebration of the young boy's life today.

Jude sadly passed away on October 1, 2023, at the age of five. He was diagnosed with High Risk Neuroblastoma in July 2021 and relapsed in November 2022.

A celebration of Jude's life will be held today in the Chatsworth Suite of Mosborough Hall. The event is open for anyone to attend from 10.15am.

Close family and friends will leave for Jude's cremation service before returning to the hall for the rest of the celebration. The family have asked for no formal black tie attire at the celebration.

After receiving the diagnosis in 2021, Jude spent two years undergoing treatment including chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy, surgery and a stem cell transplant.

Through it all, the inspirational youngster faced almost everything the disease threw at him with a smile.

Announcing Jude's passing on October 1, his mum wrote: "Jude very peacefully died last night. He was in my arms, and we were both being cuddled by Arron.

"Like scattered seeds, memories bloom forever."

Around 100 children in the UK are diagnosed each year with high risk neuroblastoma. Treatment options for relapsed neuroblastoma are limited through the NHS.

Jude's parents have urged people to arrange appointments to donate blood or platelets, and to join the stem cell register.