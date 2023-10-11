Arrangements for a little Sheffield boy’s funeral are underway after he tragically lost his battle with cancer.

Tributes have been paid to a Sheffield boy who died at the age of five after a brave two-year battle with cancer.

Jude Mellon-Jameson, from Woodhouse Mill, had been fighting high risk neuroblastoma after he was diagnosed with the rare disease in July 2021. His parents Arron, who is a former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, and Lucy, had tirelessly campaigned to raise money to have Jude undergo treatment in America that was not available on the NHS.

Devastatingly, his parents revealed on October 1 that young Jude had “peacefully” died while in the arms of his mum, and the pair were being cuddled by his dad.

Sheffield youngster Jude Mellon-Jameson, who is battling cancer, with his mum Lucy and dad Arron.

In the days following his death, thousands of people have shared tributes to the young "cheeky" boy, and condolences to his doting parents.

Aston Fence Junior & Infant School, where Jude was a pupil, has paid tribute to the five-year-old.

The school said: "Our whole school community is devastated by Jude's death. Jude was an inspiration to us all. In school, he loved music, dancing and playing with his friends and we will miss him enormously. Our thoughts are with Jude's family at this time"

Sheffield Wednesday tweeted: "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jude Mellon-Jameson.

"Our thoughts are with Arron, Lucy and Jude’s family and friends at this extremely sad and difficult time. RIP Jude."

Matlock Town FC, who Arron used to be a goalkeeper for, said: "Our love and strength go out to the Mellon-Jameson family at this incredibly sad time. The football family is here for you."

Jude Mellon-Jameson was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma just before his third birthday

The team also paid tribute to the "brave" young boy during a match on October 7.

Last week, his parents said: "We’d like to thank everyone for all the words, thoughts and cards since we announced the devastating news about Jude.

"The next step is for us to arrange his funeral and to make sure we do justice to a life so cruelly short but so incredibly full. Jude lived and loved to the max.

"We are truly humbled by the love that is out there for Jude. Our hearts are broken but we know he will live on in the stories, memories and those who loved him."