Jude Mellon-Jameson: Parents' heartbreak as five-year-old Sheffield boy battling cancer passes away
Five-year-old Jude Mellon-Jameson died peacefully in his parents' arms last night, following a two-year cancer battle.
A five-year-old Sheffield boy has died after a two-year cancer battle, his parents have announced.
Jude Mellon-Jameson had been fighting neuroblastoma since he was diagnosed in July 2021, with a campaign having been run to arrange for him to undergo pioneering treatment in America.
But today (Sunday, October 1, 2023), his parents, Arron, a former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, and Lucy, from Woodhouse Mill, broke the devastating news that Jude has lost his fight for life.
In a heartbreaking post on the family's 'For Jude' Facebook page, Lucy said: "Jude very peacefully died last night. He was in my arms, and we were both being cuddled by Arron.
"Like scattered seeds, memories bloom forever."
The family's devastating emotional roller coaster started when little Jude was diagnosed in July 2021 with high risk neuroblastoma. He underwent treatment but they received the shattering news last autumn that his cancer had returned.
After receiving the diagnosis, Jude spent two years undergoing treatment including chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy, surgery of his primary tumour and a stem cell transplant.
Through it all, the inspirational youngster has faced almost everything the disease has thrown at him with a smile.
Following the sad news of Jude's death, loved ones and well-wishers have paid tribute to the youngster, branding him a 'real-life superstar' and 'pure magic'.
A spokesperson for Sheffield Wednesday FC said: "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jude Mellon-Jameson.
"Our thoughts are with Arron, Lucy and Jude’s family and friends at this extremely sad and difficult time."
"R.I.P little man if there ever was a real life super hero it's you, Jude. Fly high," said Ryan Sellars on the family's Facebook page.
Caity Edwards added: "Just absolutely devastated for you all. Jude was pure magic. Thank you for sharing him with us, giving us a glimpse in to what an incredible little boy he was. The love you all have is tangible. No actual words. Just all the love I have."
Jade Louise said: "The world has lost such a little shining star…where ever he is, he will continue to shine. Sending all my love."
Ben Townsend said: "Such a fighter. Had the pleasure of meeting the little man whilst playing for handsworth. Sending love to you all. Fly high, Jude."
Around 100 children in the UK are diagnosed each year with high risk neuroblastoma. Treatment options for relapsed neuroblastoma are limited through the NHS.
Visit https://www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/ for more information.