The service will be open to anybody who wishes to celebrate the life of "mischievous" Jude.

Funeral plans have been announced for a Sheffield boy who passed away after a brave fight with cancer.

Jude Mellon-Jameson, aged five, from Woodhouse Mill, had been fighting neuroblastoma - a rare cancer - for more than two years, after he was diagnosed with the disease in July 2021.

Tragically, his parents revealed in September that Jude was receiving ‘end of life care’ days after he had become unsteady on his feet at school, just days into the new term.

A service to celebrate the life of young Jude Mellon-Jameson has been announced.

On October 1, they revealed Jude had lost his fight, and had died “peacefully” in the night while in his parents’ arms.

The family has now revealed the details of Jude’s ‘Celebration of Life’, with a service open to all who would like to pay their respects to the young boy.

The event will take place on Monday, October 23, from 10.15am at the Chatsworth Suite at Mosborough Hall, in Mosborough. Jude’s close family and friends will leave for his cremation, before returning to the hall for refreshments and a celebration.

Anyone wishing to attend is asked not to wear formal black-tie attire.

A livestream video of the proceedings will be available to watch from 10am on Monday, October 23 here: http://zten.co.uk/jude-mellon-jameson/

Jude was described as a “mischievous” and “cheeky” boy, with a love for dinosaurs. In a tribute, his school, Aston Fence Junior & Infant School, said he loved music, dancing and playing with his friends.