His parents are 'completely heartbroken' after the setback

A brave Sheffield boy who is battling cancer has had a heartbreaking setback after his first three days of school.

Jude Mellon-Jameson, from Woodhouse Mill, appeared “happy and healthy” and had also done ballet and a performing arts class, his parents - Arron, who is a former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, and Lucy - said.

Sheffield youngster Jude Mellon-Jameson, who is battling cancer, with his mum Lucy and dad Arron.

But after just two hours at school on Friday they rushed him to hospital after he became unsteady on his feet and his speech became slurred.

Following a string of tests, they posted a sad update: ‘His cancer has changed - the disease he had on the brain has progressed and there is a new tumour in the cerebellum which is causing pressure and pushing on nerves and that’s causing what happened today’.

They added: ‘Our hearts are completely broken’.

In a later update they said he had responded to treatment and it ‘feels like we have a bit of 'Jude' back, however temporary, that was so cruelly snatched from us yesterday’ and they hoped ’with the right support’ to take him home when he is stable.

Their emotional roller coaster started when the youngster was diagnosed in July 2021 with high risk neuroblastoma. He underwent treatment but his family received the shattering news last autumn that his cancer had returned.

Since he was diagnosed, he has spent two years undergoing treatment including chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy, surgery of his primary tumour and a stem cell transplant His family have told how the inspirational youngster has faced almost everything the disease has thrown at him with a smile.