It’s one of the last outposts of Sheffield, before the city turns into Derbyshire.

Famous as the neighbourhood where Sheffield artist Pete McKee grew up, Batemoor and Jordanthorpe have been included in a list of disadvantaged neighbourhoods which are to receive a £20m cash injection to transform the area.

Residents are aware of problems where they live. They talk about nuisance motorbikes. They talk about housing issues. And they talk about pub closures over the years as facilities have been lost.

Other speak of concerns that the organisation running the local foodbank had seen its funding cut, with the loss of an advice service and a cookery club.

There’s a huge park in the centre of Batemoor. It also has a shopping centre, made up of 70s looking buildings including a small supermarket, just inside Jordanthorpe.

Many of the shops had the shutters down when The Star visited, although a beautiful mural depicting nature scenes adorns the wall of the centre.

As home to the local library, run by volunteers from a local church, this square is a neighbourhood hub. Locals spoke highly of the volunteers who keep the library running.

The man behind the counter there said he would want to see the small print before he decided what the money should be spent on.

But those people visiting the shopping area were clear on where they want the money spent.

Eliza Fathe rattled off a quickfire list of suggestions instantly. She said: “Better parks, more CCTV, youth clubs and better transport for the OAPs, for a start.”

Kirstie Clarkson had visited the library. She had concerns about the roads locally and would like a chunk of the money used to address these.

She said: “There’s a few things in Batemoor. I’d like to see speed bumps and more crossings. I think road safety is important.”

She also wants to see money put into creating clubs for both adults and children and for some money to be used to smarten up the area by removing the weeds appearing between the paving stones, and putting in some planters to make the area nicer.

She added: “I’d like to see them to improve the flats, and make the housing into homes that you want to live in.”

Another resident, who declined to give their name, wants more police in the area to look at motorbikes speeding along Dyche Lane, and cameras on the intercoms that are fitted to flats, so people can see who is calling at their doors.

She said: “I’ve been here 23 years, and its not too bad. We all look after each other round here.”

Fran Smith shared the view that something is needed for the youngsters in the neighbourhood.

She said: “There should be a youth centre so the kids have somewhere to rather than being on the streets. There’s a boxing gym, but not everyone can afford it. Batemoor Park has been done up, and is alright.”

A young man in the car park had stopped off on his way home to Batemoor. He said there was a library and community centre but said he would like to see more in the community centre, perhaps with a youth programme.

He also said he’d like to see a new park for the children. He said: “It’s been there since I was a kid and not changed much. There’s a slide and swings and that’s it. I’ve always said I’d pay for it myself if I won the lottery.”

Another told us the money should be spent on doing up the houses and stopping anti-social behaviour.

Sitting on a bench outside the library, Roy Bradshaw suggested giving some of the money to the people who run the library - all volunteers - and providing things for people to do.

Linda Walker, heading back to the car park to head home, said: “There is obviously something needed to occupy the kids. When I was young there used to be youth clubs. There’s no wonder kids are bored.

“But I would also like to see somewhere where older people like myself can meet and make friends.”

The Government confirmed that the money was heading for Batemoor and Jordanthorpe at the end of last week.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh, who represents the neighbourhood, said: “Fantastic news that £20m has been confirmed in Government funding to help improve Jordanthorpe and Batemoor.

“Since this was first announced I’ve been out speaking to community groups and residents about what they want to put the money to and I’m excited to get to work with them on improving our community.

“This is exactly the difference a Labour Government makes- investing in areas that we're left behind and ignored for years by the Tories.”