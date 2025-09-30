It is a Sheffield estate with £20m on the way to make it a better place to live.`

But despite being described by the Government as a disadvantaged area, there is much of beauty in the neighbourhood of Parson Cross.

The modern Learning Zone building, in Parson Cross. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

With its vast modern Asda superstore, and ultra-modern Learning Zone, it looks like a smart, modern estate as you come in along Wordsworth Avenue.

And with its modern school, Chaucer, also in sight, it has buildings which would be the envy of many areas.

But as you turn along Buchanan Road, you get the first glimpse of some of the ‘underinvestment’ in the area, which has motivated the Government to put it on a list of what is described as ‘disadvantaged neighbourhoods’ which are to receive £20 million over 10 years.

As soon as you turn in, you see a grassy area, next to a car park. Locals told me that it was once occupied by shops, which were demolished amid promises of a new building. That new building never materialised.

However, parts of the estate look very smart.

Walking further along Buchanan Road, past the Union flags fluttering on the lampposts, you pass the modern Buchanan Green retirement homes. The complex has a cafe which is open to the public, and one elderly couple said they recommended it.

Stylish, modern houses also line the streets, and between some of those, is an entrance to a sprawling park.

The entrance to Parson Cross Park. Photo: David Kessen, Natinoal World | National World

But shoppers in the nearby parade of shops say many of the stores that used to be there have gone.

There is still a large and well stocked furniture shop, a convenience store and a sandwich shop. In addition there is a betting shop, a couple of barbers and a couple of takeaways. Staff at one shop said the parade suffered when the big Asda opened.

When you mention the £20 million pledged by the Government, some tell you they don’t believe it will ever see the money. But many also say they feel the area has much going for it, despite the label of ‘disadvantaged’.

However, with millions on the way to improve the area, there seemed to be plenty of consensus among residents on the street, over how the money should be spent.

And the theme that came up again and again was that it should be spent on proving activities for young people in the area. There is a feeling that despite the smart buildings that have been built in some parts of the estate, the current activities are not everything that the community needs.

Other suggestions include improving housing. Some wanted to see better transport, and improvements to the roads.

And money to deal with rubbish is also mentioned by residents, with fly tipping a concern. A ‘skip park’ for people to dump things was a suggestion.

Kenny Bond wants to see more for youngsters to do. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Kenny Bond, out walking his dog, had plenty of suggestions.

He told The Star: “One thing I’d like to see is something to stop fly tipping. maybe somewhere like a skip area, where people could take rubbish. There are too many rats. There is a lovely walk here called Tongue Gutter, but it’s spoiled by rubbish.

“Maybe there should be something for the kids, too. They can be intimidating on the streets in groups. So maybe they should put some of that money into a youth club? When I was growing up there was a church youth club I went to. But it would keep kids off the streets and out of trouble.

“I’d also like to see improvements in council housing, and maybe come up with a police station to stop anti-social behaviour.

“But I do feel there are worse areas of Sheffield than here, and the kids are not bad, but they do need somewhere to go.”

He also suggested investment in Parson Cross Park, to create facilities like some of those recently opened in Hillsborough Park, such as mini golf.

He was far from the only one who wanted to see things for the youngsters.

Roger Hartley, working in a local shop, explained what he would like to see the money used on. He said: “Housing primarily. but we do get a lot of kids with little to do. I’d like them to use some of it to find something for the kids to do, so they don’t have to hang around in the streets. It’s not good to have bored kids.”

Caitlin Smith was pushing a young child in a push chair when she spoke to The Star. She said she would like to see some investment in children’s play facilities, such as play equipment at the park.

Steve Cotterill was another advocate of youth clubs. He said: “Build something for the kids, some sort of community centre that they can use. There’s nothing for the kids and that’s why there’s anti-social behaviour. And do something about broken glass and litter.”

Stuart Hicks, on the waste ground which was once the site of shops. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Stuart Hicks was taking his dog for a walk across the grassy waste ground where shops once stood. He was full of praise for Parson Cross, adding: “I think it’s a good place. But I would say, improve the roads, please.”

Pensioners Keith and Sheila Grady were taking a walk. Neither drive any more. And Sheila said that meant that they felt that money should be spent on improving the neighbourhood’s bus services, which she pointed out would help people get to jobs outside the area.

“Where we live, the buses are infrequent, and that’s terrible,” she said. “You can feel trapped. I would like to see them sort that out.”

Keith and Sheila Grady.on Buchanan Road, Parson Cross. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Those who represent the area in Government and on Sheffield Council are pleased to see the investment, and say they are keen to hear what residents want the money spending on.

Brightside and Hillsborough MP, Jill Furniss, said: “I am really delighted to have secured Pride in Place funding for Parson Cross. Up to £2million a year, every year, for the next 10 years has the potential to deliver tangible and lasting change for the community.

The Buchanan Road shops, Parson Cross. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

“As someone who grew up and went to school in Parson Cross, I know first-hand both the challenges the area has faced through years of underinvestment, and the incredible community spirit amongst those living there. This funding is a huge vote of confidence in that community.

“Now, it is over to local residents and community groups to shape how this funding is used, and I am excited to see the ideas and projects that will emerge in the months and years ahead.

“I hope this is just the beginning, and that we will be able to secure many more local areas the support they need and deserve through meaningful, long-term investment.”

Southey ward councillor Jayne Dunn, who represents the neighbourhood on Sheffield Council, added: “This is fantastic news for Parson Cross. This Government understands that many communities feel they have been left behind for years.

"As part of the Government's plan for change, they are taking action to restore pride in our neighbourhoods. The additional investment will make a real positive difference.

"I know local residents want to see improvements and Parson Cross can have a brighter future. We have terrific community groups here and I’ll be working hard to make sure their voices shape how this funding is used.”