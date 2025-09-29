Official figures for the 70 neighbourhoods which make up Sheffield show the areas of the city with the lowest rates of vehicle crime.

You can see all 21 in the gallery below.

These are based on the latest figures from Police UK, which are for the year from June 2024 to May 2025, and are recognised by Sheffield Council.

The figures look at incidents including both thefts of the cars or vehicles themselves, and incidents of thefts from cars.

The figures show both the total number of reports of neighbourhood-level incidents of vehicle crime, and the number as a rate per 1,000 residents.

We have ranked the figures by the number of reports per 1,000 residents.

In total, the city has been split into 70 neighbourhoods in the figures

The figures are based on where the incidents occurred, not where they were reported from.

The photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

The RAC advises people to always lock your car when you leave, and make sure you double check the car is actually locked, including the boot. Other advice includes try to find to place that's well-lit and open to public view, with plenty of people about; don't display any belongings in your vehicle; take out your infotainment system, stereo, and sat-nav when you leave; add a car alarm, immobiliser or tracking device; use steering wheel locks to protect your vehicle; keep your documents at home as having them in the car will make it easier for the car to be sold; close your windows and lock doors in stationary traffic; don’t leave your car running if you’re not in it; install security cameras around your parking area or use a dashcam with parking mode.

1 . Safest from car crime These are the 21 safest places for your car in Sheffield, with the lowest rates of car crime according to police figures. Photo: National World | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . High Green & Burncross - 21st safest High Green & Burncross saw 5.0 reports of incidents of vehicle crime per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 21st lowest figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 52. Photo: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Firth Park - 20th safest Firth Park saw 5.0 reports of incidents of vehicle crime per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 20th lowest figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 41. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales