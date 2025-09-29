Safest places in Sheffield: 21 neighbourhoods where your car is safest from criminals, and how to keep it safe

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 29th Sep 2025, 05:45 BST

These are the 21 safest places in Sheffield for your car.

Official figures for the 70 neighbourhoods which make up Sheffield show the areas of the city with the lowest rates of vehicle crime.

You can see all 21 in the gallery below.

These are based on the latest figures from Police UK, which are for the year from June 2024 to May 2025, and are recognised by Sheffield Council.

The figures look at incidents including both thefts of the cars or vehicles themselves, and incidents of thefts from cars.

The figures show both the total number of reports of neighbourhood-level incidents of vehicle crime, and the number as a rate per 1,000 residents.

We have ranked the figures by the number of reports per 1,000 residents.

In total, the city has been split into 70 neighbourhoods in the figures

The figures are based on where the incidents occurred, not where they were reported from.

The photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

The RAC advises people to always lock your car when you leave, and make sure you double check the car is actually locked, including the boot. Other advice includes try to find to place that's well-lit and open to public view, with plenty of people about; don't display any belongings in your vehicle; take out your infotainment system, stereo, and sat-nav when you leave; add a car alarm, immobiliser or tracking device; use steering wheel locks to protect your vehicle; keep your documents at home as having them in the car will make it easier for the car to be sold; close your windows and lock doors in stationary traffic; don’t leave your car running if you’re not in it; install security cameras around your parking area or use a dashcam with parking mode.

South Yorkshire Police also provide car security advice on their website.

These are the 21 safest places for your car in Sheffield, with the lowest rates of car crime according to police figures. Photo: National World

1. Safest from car crime

These are the 21 safest places for your car in Sheffield, with the lowest rates of car crime according to police figures. Photo: National World | National World Photo: National World

High Green & Burncross saw 5.0 reports of incidents of vehicle crime per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 21st lowest figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 52. Photo: Google

2. High Green & Burncross - 21st safest

High Green & Burncross saw 5.0 reports of incidents of vehicle crime per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 21st lowest figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 52. Photo: Google Photo: Google

Firth Park saw 5.0 reports of incidents of vehicle crime per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 20th lowest figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 41. Photo: Google

3. Firth Park - 20th safest

Firth Park saw 5.0 reports of incidents of vehicle crime per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 20th lowest figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 41. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google

Southey Green West saw 4.9 reports of incidents of vehicle crime per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 19th lowest figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 44. Photo: Google

4. Southey Green West - 19th safest

Southey Green West saw 4.9 reports of incidents of vehicle crime per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 19th lowest figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 44. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google

