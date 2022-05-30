The Hollywood actor joined Jeff Beck on stage to perform at the guitarist’s show at the Barker’s Pool venue, wearing a check jacket and tinted sunglasses.

His performance has stunned fans, who have expressed delight at his appearance, after he has spent a stressful period giving evidence in America over his defamation case with Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp at Sheffield City Hall last night. City residents have been giving their reaction to his shock appearance

Over 1,500 comments had been made on The Star’s Facebook page, most of them in support of the actor, famous for roles including Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean films. He has also been a member of the band The Hollywood Vampires.

As well as Sheffielders, the story has attracted comments on our page from fans in North Ameica.

Giselle Peers said: “Oh my goodness! Just seen this, my home city and I'm miles away, would have loved to have been there, how amazing!! Go Johnny!! Go!!”

Suzanne Reitan: said: "Oh wow! All the way to little old Sheffield for a bit of light relief!”

Susan Montecino, in Louisiana, said: “I know he loves his music.”

Joanne Lawton said: “Ya know what good on him just shows he's down to earth."

Sandy Yere said: “Best decision he made. UK’s Greenest City. The best place for him to relax and unwind. Bless him.”

Sue Cole said: “The first time in years I’m not around and he rocks up. I’ve adored him forever and I miss this, seriously.”

Haley E Madden: “Absolutely chuffing gutted, would have just paid to see Johnny Depp…. Hopefully Sheffield City Hall will book The Hollywood Vampires.”

Louise Semmens said: “Who would have thought of sheffield, when a huge star like him could go literally anywhere in the world, totally shows he's down to earth and real.”

Janet Kingswood said: “What a brilliant night that must have been. I would have loved to have been in the audience. Well done whoever arranged it.”