Actor Mr Depp, fresh from his headline-hitting libel trial against ex-partner Amber Heard took to the stage at the city centre venue last night, to join his musical collaborator Jeff Beck on stage on his European tour.

JOHNNY DEPP: Surprise appearance by Hollywood star at Sheffield City Hall with Jeff Beck

They played together and Mr Depp sang on Isolation, a cover of a John Lennon song the pair released together as a duo in 2020.

This gallery of pictures shows him playing electric guitar and a 12-string acoustic, wearing a white shirt and a black beret, as well as tinted sunglasses and a check jacket.

