Johnnny Depp on stage at Sheffield City Hall. Picture: Jay Wang

Johnny Depp Sheffield City Hall: Picture gallery shows Hollywood star on stage with Jeff Beck

This was the moment Hollywood star Johnny Depp stunned fans at Sheffield City Hall.

By David Kessen
Monday, 30th May 2022, 8:59 am

Actor Mr Depp, fresh from his headline-hitting libel trial against ex-partner Amber Heard took to the stage at the city centre venue last night, to join his musical collaborator Jeff Beck on stage on his European tour.

JOHNNY DEPP: Surprise appearance by Hollywood star at Sheffield City Hall with Jeff Beck

They played together and Mr Depp sang on Isolation, a cover of a John Lennon song the pair released together as a duo in 2020.

This gallery of pictures shows him playing electric guitar and a 12-string acoustic, wearing a white shirt and a black beret, as well as tinted sunglasses and a check jacket.

MUSIC: Sheffield singer John Shuttleworth abandons Peak Cavern after rescue team called for stricken fan

CRIME: Picture shows ‘corrupt’ Sheffield ex-cop Nabeel Khan, jailed for dealing drugs while in police

1. On stage

Johnnny Depp on stage at Sheffield City Hall. Picture: Jay Wang

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Twelve string

Johnnny Depp on stage at Sheffield City Hall. Picture: Jay Wang

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. On guitar

Johnnny Depp on stage at Sheffield City Hall. Picture: Jay Wang

Photo: SUbmitted

Photo Sales

4. Jeff Beck

Johnnny Depp on stage with Jeff Beck at Sheffield City Hall. Picture: Jay Wang

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Johnny DeppHollywoodAmber Heard
Next Page
Page 1 of 3