Actor Mr Depp, fresh from his headline-hitting libel trial against ex-partner Amber Heard took to the stage at the city centre venue last night, to join his musical collaborator Jeff Beck on stage on his European tour.
They played together and Mr Depp sang on Isolation, a cover of a John Lennon song the pair released together as a duo in 2020.
This gallery of pictures shows him playing electric guitar and a 12-string acoustic, wearing a white shirt and a black beret, as well as tinted sunglasses and a check jacket.
